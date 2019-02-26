LCCI’s Progressive Group welcomes Saudi assistance

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Progressive Group, a representative group of the traders and industrialists, has welcomed the generous and historic investment commitments made by the Saudi Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during his recent visit to Pakistan and hoped that these commitments will be materialized and lead the country towards a new era of development and prosperity.

Progressive Group President and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Executive Committee member Khalid Usman, Muhammad Arshad Ch, Abdul Wadood Alvi, Ejaz Tanveer, and Ali Imran in a statement issued here on Monday said that the KSA has always proved itself as the friend in need for Pakistan. They said the MoUs signed during recent visit of the KSA crown prince including for setting up of a refinery in Gwadar, power sector and agriculture and food will go a long way to develop Pakistan financially and bringing it at par with other developed nations.

They admired the immediate response to Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s appeal for releasing the innocent Pakistanis stranded in the jails of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on minor legal violations. ‘Progressive Group is of the view that investment in agriculture and food sector will also boost the Pakistani’s economy as this is the major stake sector of this country.

Share on: WhatsApp