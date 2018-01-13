LCCI’s PG seeks issuance of IT exemption certificates

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Progressive Group of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has demanded of the Federal Board of Revenue to expedite process of issuance of Income Tax Exemption Certificates under section 153& 159 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 on imports. “When the tax is being collected in advance than why so much hurdles and delays in issuance of exemption certificates?” they questioned.The Progressive Group President Khalid Usman & Vice President Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry said a number of complaints had been received by the group from its members that the department was not issuing certificates despite the fact that tax had been collected in advance. They said that unfortunately, department officials were demanding for more deposit of advance tax for issuance of certificate along with hefty bribes, which is sheer injustice and against the Law. They said that non issuance of Income Tax Exemption Certificate is causing hardships for the businesses. They said normally the certificate is issued for the period of one year but now it is being issued for six months that is creating multiple problems for the businesses.

They said that the delay in issuance of Income Tax Exemption Certificate is encouraging the menace of smuggling that would destroy the national economy and would also open up the floodgates of corruption.