LCCI worried over PIA operations suspension

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has expressed deep concern over suspension of PIA flight operations to Europe. Government would have to contest this case effectively.

“Since the government of Pakistan has already taken punitive action therefore, the EU should not suspend the flight operations”, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said in a statement on Wednesday.

They said that anti Pakistan elements are celebrating as suspension of PIA operations to Europe by European Union Air Safety Agency is a big blow to the economy and soft image of the country. They said that it is a bad and disturbing news for the business community who was happy a couple of weeks ago when flight operations resumed that were suspended in March.