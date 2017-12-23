LCCI welcomes withdrawing RD

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

While lauding the decision of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to remove regulatory duty (RD) from certain items, the LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid hoped that RD would be withdrawn totally.

“I had important meetings with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PM Assitant on Revenue Haroon Akhter, Federal Minister for Industries & Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Chairman FBR & Member Customs FBR Zahid Khokhar and demanded total withdrawl of Regulatory Duty on imports. Good news is that they had principally agreed to move in favor of business community”, the LCCI president told the delegation of businessmen here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.