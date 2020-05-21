LCCI to remain close from May 22 to 27

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will remain closed from May 22 to 27 in connection with Eid-ul-Fiter. However, the Chamber working would be resumed on May 28th after holidays as usual.

It is pertinent to mention here that last date for the renewal of LCCI Membership is May 31st. Therefore, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would remain open continuously from May 28th to 31st including a Sunday for renewal of the membership.

The decision has been made by the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad for the facilitation of LCCI members.