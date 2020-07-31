LCCI stresses govt should treat traders as partner

Confrontation between the government and the business community would be nothing else but a killer impact on trade, industry and economy. Government should realize the facts and treat the traders as a partner to achieve the desired economic goals.

While talking to delegations of traders from different markets of the city, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that respect and honor is a fundamental right of the business community as being an economic force, they are doing excellent and always kept the economic wheel moving by contributing to the national exchequer through taxes.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the ongoing fretted state of affairs due to sudden and un-consulted lockdown and closure of markets has built a panic and deep tension amongst the business community.

“Traders need earnings to bear the expenses in the shape of utility bills, rents, taxes and loans”, they added and said that if a major chunk of traders declare themselves as a defaulter then the ultimate loser would be the government as it would be facing the challenges of lesser revenue and unemployment.

The delegation members said that businesses are closed in only Punjab that is discrimination. They said that by the Grace of Allah, Covid-19 is well under control and a drastic decrease in cases has been witnessed. “We are unable to understand the logic behind the decision to shut-down the businesses on the occasion of Eid that is equally important for the masses and the traders”, they added.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the country is passing through the phase of economic recovery that was damaged hard because of Covid-19. They said that being an economic force, the role of the business community is very important in this struggle. They need encouragement and support of the government so that they can proactively work for revival of the economy.

They said that businesses have come to normalization, not only in the rest of the world but in Pakistan except Punjab. They hoped that the government would understand the gravity of the situation and would allow traders to do business with safety measures.