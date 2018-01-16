LCCI for soft taxation regime for real estate sector

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Real Estate players have sought the help of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for revival of dying businesses.

A delegation of Estate Agents Association, led by the President Federation of Realtors Pakistan Maj. (Retd) Rafiq Hasrat, Monday called on the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid and informed him of the issues being faced by the real estate sector. Convener of the LCCI Standing Committee on Real Estate Amir Qureshi and Co-convener Babar Ismail Butt also spoke on the occasion.

The delegation informed the LCCI president that heavy taxation has affected the real estate sector badly which is not only an important source of revenue for the government but is also providing direct or indirect employment to the millions of people. He said that the real estate sector could generate huge revenue for the government once it is declared as an industry. He demanded to reduce taxes on services of real estate agents as they are already overburdened by FBR taxes and resulting in less collection. A regulatory authority should be established for real estate industry. He said that realtors are ready to pay rational taxes but recovery of their two percent of deal commission should also be ensured through legal binding, he added.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that real estate is an important sector of the economy of Pakistan which should be protected through conducive policies and soft taxation regime. He said that this not only attracts local investors but also expatriates and overseas Pakistani’s.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that teal estate is a dynamic sector and has the ability to attract huge foreign investment but because of adverse policies and heavy taxation, it is facing catastrophe-like circumstances and struggling for survival. He said that real estate sector is the second largest job provider and its crisis would lead to the unemployment.

He said that government cannot achieve its economic targets without due support of the business community.