LCCI seeks withdrawal of POL hike

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has severely criticized bulk increase in Petroleum Products prices and said that caretaker government has implemented a bad decision of OGRA that must be withdrawn immediately. The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is moving with closed eyes. This body doesn’t cares of economy, trade and industry and continuously taking anti-businesses decisions. He said that caretaking government needs to care economy that is in a bad position but it is a matter of concern that it has implemented the OGRA’s decision without taking stakeholders on board. Why doesn’t OGRA suggest government to reduce duties and taxes on petroleum products besides cutting non-development expenditures of the state, Malik Tahir Javaid questioned? The LCCI President said that increase in petroleum prices at this critical stage, would add fuel to the fire and would give a big blow to the trade, industry and ultimately to the economy. He said that economic indicators are showing a concerning picture.