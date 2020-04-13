LCCI seeks govt bailout plan for SMEs

Small & Medium Enterprises are backbone of the economy and their role is crucial for economic development of the country. Ongoing scenario demands special attention of the government towards SMEs.

These views were expressed by the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while talking to Chief Executive Officer of Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Hashim Raza at SMEDA office.

The LCCI president suggested that those SMEs should be given soft loans of Rs 1 million with deferred payments that have received utility bills of Rs. 1 lakh or above.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that a good workable short-term policy should be evolved for the Small & Medium Enterprises that can enable them to face the challenges posed in the context of coronavirus.

He said that the economic revival of the country would remain a dream until and unless the government redesigns its policies and divert resources towards SME sector.

The LCCI president cited the example of China, Korea and United States where an equal importance is being given to the small business. They are treated at par with Large Scale Manufacturing sector.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh further stated that SMEs hold paramount importance in the Pakistan’s economy. Other than preparing roadmap, there is a need to develop a market for SMEs intermediary services where SMEs, on nominal payment, can acquire the services such as technical know-how, marketing, managerial skills, accounting, book keeping and preparation of basic financial statements.

This will improve the bankability of the credit proposals of SMEs and their requests for fixed capital as well as working capital.