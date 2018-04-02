LCCI seeks FTA with China

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has demanded of the government not to sign Free Trade Agreement with China without comprehensive consultation with the stakeholders otherwise this FTA will cause huge damage to the economy and local industry. In a statement, the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that government should not do any decision in hurry is it is a matter of our economic future. The LCCI President said that Pakistan is already experiencing huge loss in trade with China while overall trade deficit had already broken all records. He said that in the present scenario Free Trade Agreement with China can be the last nail in the coffin as Pakistan has small market size and facing huge internal and external challenges. He said that condition of local industries is miserable due to high cost of doing business, smuggling, difficult taxation system, withholding tax, unfriendly attitude of the tax machinery. On the other hand the Chinese industries, besides their sizes, have a great competitive edge for availability of cheap energy and conducive government policies, which have forced the world’s biggest economies to bow down before China.