LCCI role against coronavirus hailed

Staff Reporter

Conveners of Standing Committees of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday appreciated the LCCI for suggesting precautionary measures to the government and creating awareness from day-one against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a meeting here at Lahore Chamber, the conveners said that LCCI had been fully active since the coronavirus started pawing way in only China and had no presence in other countries.

Chairing the meeting, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that when initial cases of coronavirus were reported in China, the Lahore Chamber had suggested the government to take preventive measures, conduct thorough screening of travelers and establish special desks with well-equipped medical teams at all airports.

Result of taking all these steps by the government, he added, with the grace of Allah Almighty,

Pakistan was the only countries in 156 affected countries, where intensity of coronavirus was low and morale of the nation was very high. He said that the government deserved appreciation for responding quickly to coronavirus and for taking effective measures.

“We have to be more vigilant and effective as threat of coronavirus was hanging around. It had destroyed the economy of various countries, besides taking thousands of human lives,” he said.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that it was a matter of great concern that Pakistan was still receiving new coronavirus cases as it was an epidemic and could cause irreparable loss to the country.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that not only the government but all segments of society would have to play role in this regard and take precautionary measures to avert coronavirus.