LCCI rejects hike in gas tariff

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has said that timeline for increase in gas tariff is not right.

In a statement, the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed and Vice President Zeshan Khalil feared that challenges of industrial sector would swell-up and doing business would become a harder task.

The LCCI office-bearers said that massive increase in the gas tariff would hurt the exports as it would jack-up cost of doing business manifold and expel the Pakistani products from the international export market.

They said that such anti-business measures would hamper the growth of manufacturing sector. They said that the raise in the gas tariff would create multiple problems for the industrialists as they have to bear heavy loss while fulfilling their export commitments.

They said that the government always vow to take the private sector on board but the government departments like OGRA are doing quite different and don’t bother to consult the LCCI or any other sector-specific association.

They LCCI office-bearers said that the impact of increase in gas tariff would be much bigger than the expectation of the government. Such decision should be avoided while keeping in view the ongoing economic scenario in the country.

