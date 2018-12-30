LCCI President greets FPCCI new leadership

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday felicitated the newly elected President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry Engineer Daroo Khan and other body members. In a statement, the LCCI President Almas Hyder said that candidates for the FPCCI elections-2018 deserve appreciation for becoming part of a democratic process and also for ensuring a good atmosphere for the elections of FPCCI.”

Almas Hyder said that clean sweep at FPCCI with a thumping majority clearly reflects the confidence of business community in judicious policies being followed by the UBG leadership Iftikhar Ali Malik, SM Muneer and others. He said that credit of historic success goes to the top leadership of the group for working day and night for the betterment and welfare of the business community.

He hoped that FPCCI President-elect Enginner Darood Khan and other body members will take up the issues, being faced by the business community, with the government. The LCCI President hoped said that FPCCI leadership as usual will continue to accord top importance to the prompt solution to collective problems and issues being confronted by the business community.

Share on: WhatsApp