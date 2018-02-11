LCCI, Pak embassy to set up buying house in Malaysia

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistani Embassy in Malaysia, in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will establish buying house and display center for Pakistani products in Kualalumpur to expose customers to the best quality of Pakistani products.

The decision was made at a meeting between Pakistani High Commissioner in Malaysia Nafees Zikaria and the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid in Embassy of Pakistan, Kualalumpur. Members of the LCCI delegation Shahid Nazir, Awais Saeed Piracha, Muhammad Wasim, Haseeb Khawar, Shabbir Bhatti, Malik Muhammad Islam, Muhammad Farooq, Mian Faisal Majeed and Muhammad Arshad Bhatti were also present in the meeting. Pakistani High Commissioner in Malaysia Nafees Zikaria said that Pakistani Embassy will take all possible measures to introduce Pakistani products to the Malaysians in true sense of word. He urged the LCCI members to avail this opportunity and grab the attention of foreign buyers through the display center to be established by the Embassy of Pakistan in Kualalumpur and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He also lauded the untiring and sincere efforts of the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid and other members of the delegation for external trade of the country.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that display center for Pakistani products in Kualalumpur will be beneficial for both country and the business community. He said that boost in export is a must to bring precious foreign exchange in the country. He said that in present global scenario, marketing is the most effective tool to increase the businesses whether these are large or small. He said that lack of proper marketing is also one of the major reasons of limited Pakistani exports but the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is striving hard to remove this obstacle. Malik Tahir Javaid urged the businessmen to contact the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to avail the opportunity of display center for Pakistani products in Kualalumpur. The LCCI President also urged the Pakistani entrepreneurs to concentrate on branding because consumers always prefer branded products. He said that branding transforms an ordinary product into special one and also removes all the ambiguities from the minds of the buyers thus a huge amount of foreign exchange can be earned by focusing on branding as Pakistani products are best of the best in the world. He said that nevertheless Pakistan has all resources in abundance and quality-wise its goods are ‘best of the best’ in the entire world but it has so far failed to get its share in the world market only because of poor branding.

He said that branding is the tool that not only gives boost to its exports but also adds value to the products. He said that branding is key to success it not only increases sales at local levels but earns much needed foreign exchange by winning due place in the global market. He said that the value of the brand is determined by the amount of premium it generates for the product and the manufacturer. This is the outcome of a combination of increased sales and increased price. Increased sale and increased profit as such multiplies the profit of an enterprise. Malik Tahir Javaid thanked Pakistani High Commissioner in Malaysia Nafees Zikaria for accepting the LCCI idea of display center.