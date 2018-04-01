LCCI marking ‘Industry-Academia Linkage day’ today

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) is celebrating April 01 as “Industry-Academia Linkage day”. The purpose of this initiative is to enhance interaction between the industrial sector and educational institution. It would help producer skilled human resources as per requirement of the industry. They said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is focusing on development of research activities and capacity building. To mark First April as “Industry-Academia Linkage day” is the decision of the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Vice President Zeshan Khalil while suggestion was given by Umer Saleem, Convener Standing Committee for Industry-Academia Linkage. The LCCI would collaborate with academia and undertake projects to help the industry compete with the challenges faced in the 21st century. They said that workshops, conferences, symposia and seminars would also be organized. They said that there is no dearth of resources in Pakistan but it is far behind in the economic race because we have failed to properly tap these resources. They said that in the developed economies there is a strong linkage between the academia and industry and Pakistan today also needs to adopt that pattern to overcome its multiple issues.