LCCI & LWMC sign MOU

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to act joint in cleaning and greening the industrial zones and around Lahore.

The LCCI Vice President Zeshan Khalil and Farrukh Qayyum Butt from Lahore Waste Management Company inked MOU on behalf of their organizations. Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Tahmina Saeed Chaudhry, Mian Zahid Javed and Rizwan Akhter were also present on the occasion.

Through this accord, both organizations will initiate joint efforts to make the industrial parks and zones “Environmental Friendly” by greening the city and ensuring the cleanliness of the markets.

Speaking on the occasion, the LCCI Vice President Zeshan Khalil said that it was a good initiative taken by government to joint venture with foreign companies to bring paradigm shift in the overall approach of your workforce. He said that the contracts signed with Turkish firms in 2011 totally changed the outlook of LWMC.

He said that with the addition of state-of-the-art equipment, the efficiency of LWMC was drastically improved. The slogan – Clean Lahore – was uncompromisingly followed and the residents of Lahore witnessed unprecedented efficiency of LWMC.

The LCCI Vice President said that uniformed staff, appropriate change in duty schedules, extra shifts on occasions like Eid-ul-Adha, distribution of waste bags to inhabitants, efficient collection, transportation and disposal of garbage etc. are some of the features of LWMC that are exemplary.