LCCI holds workshop on ‘Self-Motivation & Stress Management’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Stressful environment hits the productive activities therefore its management is direly needed, not only to ensure good amount of productivity but to maintain healthy relations between employer and workers.

This was crux a workshop on “Self-Motivation and Stress Management” at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI Acting President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, Leadership Trainer Tanzila Khan, former LCCI Presidents Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry and Engineer Sohail Lashari and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.

“Through stress management, the businessmen could not only save their time and energy but money as well. Stress has direct bearing on the efficiency of a person and resultantly on an industrial unit therefore a proper strategy to manage stress must be part of training of top management officials.”

The Trainer Tanzila Khan quoted a number of examples whereby an industrial unit touched the zenith by adopting stress management strategies or by implement best business doing practices.

“It is common experience that in a stress at workplace, the efficiency of a worker or an officer nose dive while in a stress free atmosphere, the efficiency of worker even surpasses his or her abilities”, they said and added that regular stress management practice stave off the negative effects of stress, but it can also bring positive outcomes like increased productivity, better health and more happiness in general.

At workplace issue management is the key to success and in order to determine and succeed at a winning position, a successful issue manager should begin by thoroughly and carefully identifying all stakeholders and their particular interests. For the sake of definition, stakeholders are generally comprised of a diverse group of people and depending on the issue at hand, may include business owners, local, state, and federal elected officials, constituents, customers, competitors, colleagues and peers, or simply the general public.

Consequently, any solution to resolve a conflict among opposing viewpoints must take into account the interests and concerns of all stakeholders and seek unifying and mutually-beneficial solutions.

Not only this is excellent issue management, but it promotes positive public relations and turns issues into opportunities for the growth of a community.

The Workshop was also attended by Mian Nauman Kabir, Amjad Ali Jawa, Bao Bashir, Khalique Arshad, Haris Attique, Nisar Ahmed, Aurangzeb Aslam, Mian Zahid Jawaid, Aqib Asif, Usman Khalid, Faisal Iqbal Sheikh and Marghoob Shakir Izhar.

