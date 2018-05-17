LCCI holds awareness session on SMEs

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Small & Medium Enterprises are backbone of the economy and their role is crucial for economic development of the country. A good workable policy should be evolved for the Small & Medium Enterprises in consultation with the stakeholders. It was upshot of the speeches delivered at “SME Awareness Session” jointly organized by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & State Bank of Pakistan. The LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Vice President Zeshan Khalil, Convener LCCI SME Committee Rehmatullah Javed, Acting Chief Manager SBP Iftikhar Ansar and other experts spoke on the occasion. Khawaja Khawar Rasheed said SMEs hold paramount importance in the Pakistan’s economy. Other than preparing roadmap, there is a need to develop a market for SMEs intermediary services where SMEs, on nominal payment, can acquire the services such as technical know-how, marketing, managerial skills, accounting, book keeping and preparation of basic financial statements. This will improve the bankability of the credit proposals of SMEs and their requests for fixed capital as well as working capital. Zeshan Khalil said that by way of improving the capacity and disseminating important information among the relevant stakeholders, we can ensure better results.