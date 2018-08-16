LCCI hails traffic police

Staff Reporter

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday paid rich tributes to City Traffic Police Department for maintaining smooth traffic flow on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan.

In a greeting message to Chief Traffic Officer Capt. (R) Liaqat Ali Malik, LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that though keeping smooth flow of traffic was a hefty task but traffic police department managed it very well and there was no traffic jam throughout the city.

Malik Tahir said that the LCCI would continue to provide maximum help to the traffic police in the larger interests of the economy.

He said, smooth flow of traffic not only cuts cost of doing business but ensures on-time delivery of goods at their destination.

Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Vice President Zeshan Khalil said that keeping the flow of traffic was a Herculean task but the traffic police is managing it in such a nice manner that every segment of society was appreciating them.

He said that the liaison between police and the business community was a must and the LCCI is giving a special focus to enhance the liaison with police.

