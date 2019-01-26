LCCI hails budgetary measures

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The President, Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Maqsood Ismail has hailed the budget measures announced by the Federal Minister for Finance, Asad Umar.

He said the government has taken some corrective steps first time since it has taken over the reins including eliminating customs duties on import of machinery for industrial sector, removal of withholding tax on cash withdrawal for tax filers, announcement of tax amnesty and other measures.

He said that business community was eagerly awaiting such steps from PTI government for the sake of economic revival. He hoped that govt would be taking further decisions in order to put the economy on the track of industrial revival.

Share on: WhatsApp