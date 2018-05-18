LCCI Group seeks observing six hours working by banks

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to direct the banks to observe working hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm to cater to the needs of the business community and ensure smooth flow of economic activity.

In a joint statement issued here on Thursday, Progressive Group’s President Khalid Usman, Vice President and LCCI Executive Committee member Arshad Chaudhry, Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer and others said that normally banking system observe working hours from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm during Ramzan. They said that most of the business transactions remain unattended due to these short working hours.

It was alright to observe these short timings when the day were short during winter season but now the fast is broken around 7:00 pm and staff can easily reach home after closing the business at 4:00 pm.

They urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) President Tariq Bajwa to look in to the matter and direct the commercial banks to observe working hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm so as to finish most of the business transactions and facilitate the smooth flow of business and economic activity in the country.