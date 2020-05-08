LCCI for relaxation to shopping malls

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday welcomed acceptance of its demand for opening of shops for a certain time and urged the government to also allow businesses to shopping malls and mega departmental stores.

In a statement, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that government has decided to ease lockdown and us opening the small markets, shops and allied industries of construction sector across the country.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken wise decision as stress in trade and industry was at peak and they are facing severe financial crunch due to lockdown and halt to the trade and economic activities in the country.

The office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that ease in lockdown would reduce the financial miseries of shopkeepers and small traders.

They said that parallel, government should also open shopping malls and mega departmental stores as they are also in a deep trouble.

They should be allowed to start working with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as they are bearing all expenses without businesses.

“Shopping malls and mega departmental stores should be allowed to open their businesses whether for limited timings as they are on the verge of collapse”, the LCCI office-bearers added.

They said that business community is the backbone of the economy and playing a great role in providing employment to the people and revenue to the government. They said that allowing working for a limited time would be a great favor and it would enable them to face the economic challenges posed.

The Office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry also appealed to the masses to follow the Standard Operating Procedures announced by the government as control the spread of Covid–19 is responsibility all segments of society.

They said that coronavirus has already caused a huge loss the country and it cannot bear more. People should take safety measures by themselves, not only to save their lives but for further ease in lockdown.