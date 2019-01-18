LCCI for immediate gas restoration to industry

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to restore gas for the industrial sector to avoid loss in industrial production and GDP growth.

The LCCI President Almas Hyder and Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said that gas is the primary fuel for the industry and its unavailability will stop the wheel of industrial sector that will put the employment of millions and exports at stake.

“The rise in number of unemployed would definitely give air to anti-government sentiments and this single step would throw millions of industrial workers out of jobs”, the LCCI office-bearers said and added that it is not the industry only that would be suffering massively but the government would also be an ultimate loser on many counts.

“How can the industry afford to pay the mark up when there in no gas for the industry”, they questioned.

They said that there is a global phenomenon that industry is given top priority whereas in Pakistan it comes to the least and other sectors are given priority.

They also urged the government to get replaced obsolete gas geysers and heaters with latest solar geysers and heaters to ensure gas to the industry.

They said that around 40 per cent of the industrial units in Punjab run on gas and gas suspension means no production by almost half of the industry and a loss of millions of rupees to the exchequer.

Pointing out that the gas suspension plan a death knell for export-based industry and productivity, the LCCI office-bearers sought the Prime Minister’s intervention and help for a regular supply of gas to the industrial sector. How the industry would be able to manage export orders worth millions of dollars when there is no gas? What about the thousands of daily wagers who have only one source of income?

