LCCI felicitates Mian Anjum Nisar

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, while congratulating former LCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar for assuming the charge as Provincial Minister, has hoped that he would take immediate steps to get the issues of industry and mineral sectors at the earliest. The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that Mian Anjum Nisar understands the issues being faced by the business community. He said that Mian Anjum Nisar is rich with the vast experience having grass root information about trade and industry. He hoped that Provincial Minister would utilize his best abilities for the growth business sector.