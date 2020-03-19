LCCI establishes fund to deal with coronavirus

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has established a fund with an initial amount of Rs. 10 million to deal with coronavirus disaster.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has established this fund in consultation with the LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the aim of establishing the fund is to play role against coronavirus and to support the government.

He said that business community has to perform an extraordinary role as the situation had become too grave to be handled by the government alone.