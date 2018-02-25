LCCI, EFOP agree to build pragmatic relations

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Employers Federation Of Pakistan (EFOP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to build a dependable, pragmatic and advantageous relationship. LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid and EFOP President Majyd Aziz signed the MOU here at Lahore Chamber where LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Executive Committee Members and EFOP Vice President Zaki Ahmed Khan were also present.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that agreement between the two organizations was an important breakthrough and help establish friendly and cordial relations between the two organizations through an increased cooperation mode among the industrialists, businessmen and entrepreneurs of their respective organizations. He said that LCCI would enhance growth in interaction with Employers Federation of Pakistan. Both organizations would also make joint efforts to focus mutual cooperation for increase in membership by capitalizing on the opportunities of engaging them intensively in issues of common interests.

LCCI President said it was imperative that there should be maximum dissemination of information that could lead to further increase in bilateral relationship between the industrialists, businessmen and entrepreneurs. He said that coordination between LCCI and EFOP would help promote joint ventures, initiate partnership, provide technical expertise and introduce joint project possibilities.

He said, Lahore Chamber and Employers Federation of Pakistan would work together to dispel negative perceptions about industrial issues, will attract investment and will also make efforts to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks. Malik Tahir Javaid said that being the premier most business support organization of Pakistan, the Lahore Chamber always led from the front to highlight the issues of private sector. LCCI worked very systematically and it continued to analyze the present scenario of business and suggest ways to government to address the issues.

He said that LCCI organizes various activities for the capacity building of its members like seminars, workshops and conferences etc. These events help them in obtaining up-to-date information about national and international market and allow them to learn new methodologies to remain competitive.