LCCI demands withdrawal of sections 38 & 40-B of ST Act

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to withdraw sections 38 and 40-B, misuse of discretionary powers by the FBR staff and bank account attachment as these hurdles are not only keeping new taxpayers away from the tax net but are also discouraging the existing taxpayers.

While speaking at the convention of business community, the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that Section 38-B and 40-B of Sales Tax Act, 1990 are being adversely used by the officials of tax department. The LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid nad Vice President Zeshan Khalil also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI President said that FBR staff is paying visits to markets and godowns to unjustifiably harass the business people.

They not only take coercive measures to raise unlawful tax demands without providing any supporting document but also carry all the available records with them.

He said that teams from tax department should visit the markets, if indispensable, but they should immediately stop harassing business community. He said that if there is an urgent need for stock taking and ascertaining the Sales Tax liability of any particular business unit, the FBR officials should take association concerned or the Lahore Chamber on board.

He said that FBR should stop harassing filers as non-filers and ones outside the tax net are not accounted for at all which discourages businesses to come into the tax net. Registered businesses are required to comply with various departments involving a lot of financial and time resources whereas unregistered businesses are free from all such hassles.

He said that attaching bank accounts for recovery of outstanding dues is hampering business growth and tarnishing the business-friendly image of the government.

He said that bank accounts should not be attached without prior notice to the taxpayer and after seeking approval in writing of Commissioner in the light of reply submitted by the taxpayer.

The recovery should be after the decision of the Tribunal and not before that.

He said that unfortunately if the FBR initiates a recovery case, the taxpayer is not allowed to defend as FBR itself is the complainant and the judge. Instead of focusing on controlling under-invoicing, curbing smuggling and expanding the tax net, the FBR seems to be inclined to pressurize registered taxpayers who are already suffering due to high rate of sales tax, income tax and Custom duties by creating fictitious cases to meet revenue target.