LCCI demands withdrawal of export proceeds circular

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry here Saturday urged the State Bank of Pakistan to withdraw recently issued Circular No. 02 of 2023 on March 31, 2023 regarding the realization of Export Proceeds.

In a meeting with LCCI President Kashif Anwar, the exporters of meat, carpet, auto, agriculture, leather, textile and other sectors, led by former president LCCI Shahid Hassan Sheikh, showed their concerns over the notification issued by the SBP.

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar announced a committee led by former president Shahid Hassn Sheikh and consisted of representatives of different exporting sectors.—APP