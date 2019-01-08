LCCI demands facilitation for potato exports

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has demanded of the government to facilitate the exports of potato as present state-of-affairs of potato-growers is miserable.

The LCCI President Almas Hyder said that government should facilitate the exports of potato as country can earn huge foreign exchange. They said that transportation cost for potato should be reduced and facilities should be given for packing and washing of potato. LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, in a meeting with the expert of agriculture sector Ahmed Saeed Bhatti, said growers of potato are in a deep financial crisis as they are compelled to sell their crops below the cost of production from last three years. Average per annum potato production is 4.5 million tons against the local consumption of 2.4 to 2.5 millions tons.

