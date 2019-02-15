LCCI demands comfort for businesses

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Businesses cannot grow in the presence of raids at business premises, harassment, lack of continuous energy supply and severe traffic jams therefore government should resolve these issues that would be equally good for both businessmen and the government. These views were expressed by the LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal while talking to the delegation of All Pakistan Leather, Rexene and Shoe Material Association here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that government and private sector are vital for each other and they cannot run alone. The government must develop policies conducive for business environment and address genuine issues of the business community. They said that business community is driving force of the economy but it cannot play its due role for economic well-being of the country while carrying huge burden of the problems like withholding tax on banking transactions, misuse of the discretionary powers by the tax collection machinery, high prices of utility prices and delay in refunds etc.

The LCCI office-bearers said that there is an urgent need to reform the taxation system by engaging all the stakeholders. He also called to get rid of the double taxation system that is hampering the trade and economic activities in the country. They said that teams of Federal Board of Revenue should approach relevant association for the survey for filers and non-filers instead of taking direct actions. It would help much needed trust building between private sector and the government.

The LCCI office-bearers also called for construction of parking plazas at different parts of the city to overcome the issues of traffic. Earlier, Abid Saeed Paul informed the LCCI office-bearers that association will soon start installation of security cameras in the market. He said that an appropriate traffic system should be developed in consultation with the stakeholders.

