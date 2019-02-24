LCCI demands amendments in SRO 237(1)/2019

Salim Ahmad

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has appealed to the Federal Finance Minister Asad Umer and Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood to make amendments in recently issued SRO 237(1)/2019 dated February 19th, 2019 as it would hit the businesses hard.

The demand was raised by the delegation of FMCG Association of Pakistan while talking to the LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal on Saturday.

