LCCI delegation leaves for tour of three countries

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A 10-member trade delegation, led by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Malik Tahir Javaid, Saturday left on a 10-day visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand to explore new avenues for Pakistani merchandise.

Before leaving, the LCCI president said that the main objective of the delegation was to secure economic benefits for the country by exploring new opportunities for trade, investment and joint ventures. Promoting soft image of Pakistan is also one of the prime priorities of the delegation, he added.

Malik said that during the visit, the delegation would visit the Federation of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry & Trade of Indonesia.

LCCI delegation would also have meetings with Parts Manufacturers Association, Paper & Pulp Manufacturers Association, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Jakarta, Ministry of Trade, Republic of Indonesia, Honda Trading Company and Perdana Group in Indonesia.

In Malaysia, he continued, they would have meetings with High Commissioner of Pakistan, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Associated Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Foreign Office, Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council, Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Malik Tahir said that during the visit of Thailand, delegation would have briefing with Pakistani embassy in Bangkok, Thai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Thailand-Pakistan Business Council, Federation of Thai Industries and Thai Pakistan Chamber of Commerce.

Other members of the delegation are: Shahid Nazir, Awais Saeed Piracha, Muhammad Wasim, Haseeb Khawar, Shabbir Bhatti, Malik Muhammad Islam, Muhammad Farooq, Mian Faisal Majeed and Muhammad Arshad Bhatti.—APP