LCCI decries PSQCA crackdown

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has demanded of the Pakistan Standard & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to stop crackdown against Cosmetics & Food Sector as these hard line initiatives will further aggravate the business atmosphere. The LCCI Acting President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Vice President Zeeshan Khalil and members of Executive Committee said, that Pakistan Standard & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) sudden & abrupt raids, requiring stoppage of sales of un-registered cosmetics and food products on the pretext that superstores are involved in selling substandard cosmetics and food products of unregistered and illegal companies. Apropos to the above, manufacturers are now required to pay a substantial amount of Rs. 11000 as Registration fee, visit and Evaluation fee to PSQCA for each product which is a very big deterrent to registering each and every product. Further the time period required, usually varies from three to six months which again is a long duration and the process cumbersome. An additional 0.1% on the quarterly sales value has also been demanded by PSQCA is also not understood. The PSQCA has few designated labs and coupled with limited technical staff, causes considerable delay in the registration process. It has also been conveyed to manufacturers, that the packaging of food and cosmetic products must contain PSQCA stamp, as such most of packing will require replacement.