LCCI criticizes increase in policy interest rate by 25 basis points by SBP

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The President, Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Yakoob Karim has opposed the interest rate by 0.25 percent in the monetary policy announced by the Governor State Bank of Pakistan for a period of two months.

In a statement, he said that the SBP has once again reversed the downward trend in the interest rate despite the fact that the industrial sector is still in deep trouble.

SBP should focus on regulating government spending and unabated borrowing instead of increasing bank interest which gets industrial sector under pressure badly affecting industrial production, he added.

The export-oriented industry is fast losing export markets in the United States and Europe due to the increased cost of doing business, he said, adding, the SBP Governor should observe the industrial and business-friendly policy instead of over-burdening the industry.

He further stated that central bank should adopt long-term policies instead of depending on the short-term policy.