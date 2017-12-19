LCCI condemns attacks on church

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has strongly condemned terrorist attacks on innocent churchgoers in Quetta and lauded the security forces for acting promptly and averting heavy loss of precious human lives.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Vice President Zeshan Khalil said that attack on church is an ugly attempt to divide the nation but whole nation in general and Christian community in particular showed unity and commitment with the country. “Terrorists have no religion as no religion allows killing of innocent”, they said.

They said that barbaric act of church attacks in Quetta demands more strict measures as this act of terrorism has badly tarnished the soft image of the country. They called for a sustained and well coordinated action to cope with the menace of terrorism. The LCCI office-bearers said that the business community understands well that sincere and serious efforts are being made by the top brass of the Police force and Anti-terrorist agencies of Pakistan, and they have, in many ways, succeeded to uproot the menace to a great extent.