LCCI chief welcomes reforms in Punjab for EODB

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the reforms introduced by the Punjab for ease of doing business and said that Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif deserves appreciation for taking another giant leap towards economic self-reliance by supporting the business sectors. In a letter written to Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that Construction Permits, Property Registration and Business Registration related reforms will not only give breathing space to the industrial sector but would also improve Pakistan’s international ranking in ease of doing business. Malik Tahir Javaid, who has sufficient command over the challenges being faced by the business community, said that at present Pakistan is experiencing worst ranking in ease of doing business but this great initiative of Chief Minister Punjab will help raise Pakistan’s competitiveness at global market place.