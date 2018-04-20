LCCI chief for making Kalabagh dam part of budget 2018-19

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Kalabagh dam should not be ignored in the Federal Budget 2018-19 at any cost as particularly water scarcity is heading towards point of no return.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that opponents of Kalabagh Dam are not aware of the ground realities. How a mega water & power project can be injurious for an agrarian country, he questioned.

The LCCI President said that one million acre feet of water gives benefit $ 2 billions annually to the economy while Pakistan is throwing away 35 millions acre feet of water just because of delay in construction of Kalabagh Dam that’s mean that we are wasting $ 70 billion annually to the sea that are equal to the country’s external debt. KBD was due to be completed in 1993 that mean that delay in its construction has already cost $ 288 billion to the country. Joke of consensus on Kalabagh Dam should be stopped and government should take final decision of its construction.

He said that KBD is being sacrificed to the vested interests despite the fact that it is not just the name of a water reservoir, it is the name of a flood-savior, it is the name of an energy-producer and it is the name of drought-avoider. He said that government should not bow-down to those who always remained paralyzed to the Indian water aggression and are protecting the interests of Pakistan’s enemies.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that Kalabagh dam should have been built soon after the Indus Water Treaty because it was inevitable after losing the Rivers Ravi and Satluj to India but past governments ignored it completely. He said that under ground water level has been gone more than 80 feet below due to plantation of tube wells in the valleys of Ravi and Satluj.

He repeated that one million acre feet of water gives collective economic benefits of $ 2 billion. Kalabagh Dam will store 6 millions acre feet of water and will give benefit of $ 12 billion annually to the economy. He said that Bhasha and other dams should also be built but these are not alternative to the Kalabagh Dam as even after Basha and other dams, five districts of KPK including DI Khan, Tank, Banu, Lucky Murawat and Kurk would be facing water scarcity. Technically only KBD can supply water to these areas. He said that KBD will produce 3600 MW or 31.5 billion watts of electricity that would cost only Rs.2.50 per unit and country would be saving $ 4 billions annually in account of electricity generation just after 5 years of KBD construction.

The LCCI President added that KBD will avoid tragedies like Tharparker while will also give 2.6 millions acre feet of water to the river Indus, additional water to Dera Murad Jamali, Sibbi and Dera Bugti of Baluchistan and will also overcome the destruction caused by deadly floods every year.