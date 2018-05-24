LCCI chief for inducting leading businessmen in caretaker setup

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Malik Tahir Javaid has said that leading businessmen and experienced economists should be a must part of the interim government to ensure economic integrity. Economy is in a sensitive mode and interim government cannot afford to run without a team of economic experts.

While talking to a group of the representatives of different industries, along with the LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Vice President Zeshan Khalil, the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that interim government in near future, interim government would hold the reins of the system in its hands along with a bundle of economic challenges.

He said that a team of experts consisting of leading businessmen and experienced economic experts’ inevitable otherwise economy would be scattered like debris.