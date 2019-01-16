LCCI chief calls for withdrawal of hike in NHA charges

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has demanded immediate withdrawal of hike in NHA charges including NOC fee, Approach Rentals and Security.

The LCCI President Almas Hyder said that industry cannot afford the increase that is bound to jack-up the cost of doing business and promote uncompetitiveness of the local industry.

He said that recently, the National Highway Authority has made hundreds of percents increase in the NOC Fee, Rentals and Security for grant of NOC to use NHA Rights of Way (ROW) as approaches by industrial units established and to be established within NHA network.

Now industrial factory/mills/plant established with in one acre of land along NHA network/Connected through approach road will have to pay Rs.2,000,000/= one time NOC Fee, Rs.50,000/= per year approach rentals and refundable security of Rs.100,000/=. Industrial factory/mills/plant established on 1.1 to 3 acre of land will have to pay 3,000,000/= one time NOC fee, Rs. 100,000/= approach rentals per year and a refundable security of Rs.500,000/=. Industrial unit/factory/mills/plant established on 3.1 to 5 acres will have to pay 4,000,000/= one time NOC fee, Rs.100,000/= approach rentals per year and Rs.500,000/= refundable security. Industrial unit/factory/mills/plant established on 5.1 to 10 acres of land will pay Rs.6,000,000/= NOC fee, Rs.150,000/= approach rentals per year and Rs.500,000/= refundable security. Likewise, Industrial unit/factory/mills/plant established on 10.1 and above acre of land will have to pay Rs.8,000,000/= NOC fee, Rs.200,000/= approach rentals per year and Rs.500,000/= refundable security.

The LCCI president said that in the year 2004, NOC/Registration was Rs.20,000/=, Annual Approach Rentals Rs. 15,000/= and Cash Security Refundable was Rs.50,000/=. He said comparison of the above rates reveal that the Fee for grant of NOC to use NHA Rights of Way as approaches by the industrial units has witnessed an increase from Rs.20,000 in year 2004 to Rs.8 million in the year 2018.

