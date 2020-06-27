LCCI calls for upgradation of drainage system

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the Punjab government and concerned departments to upgrade draining system in Brandreth Road, Shahlam, Gunpat Road, Urdu Bazar, Liberty and other markets on war footing to avoid heavy losses during monsoon season.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that sewerage system in the markets of Lahore is outdated, damaged and dysfunctional and shows flood-like situation whenever there is heavy downpour. They said that rainy water enters into the factories, godown, shops & basements damages the trading goods like machinery, furniture and raw materials etc.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry office-bearers said that the weather experts are expecting heavy rains in the monsoon seasons. They said that heavy rain can quickly overwhelm the sewerage system particularly in the markets of the city and send raw sewage to the shops and godowns.

They said that rain water submerges main arteries of the city and suspends movement of imported goods from the port to the wholesale markets.

They said that in many industrial units, rain water accumulated and stops almost all activities.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry office-bearers said that there is a dire need to follow the drainage system of models or modern countries to get rid of the loss of billions rupees occurred to the traders every year just because of aging drainage system.

They said that though district management, LDA, WASA and other concerned departments are making all out efforts to make the situation better but there is a dire need to adopt the latest techniques to make the drainage system better.

They said that equipment for drainage should be replaced, residuals disposal facilities should be constructed and Information Technology strategy should be developed.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry office-bearers said that these measures would improve efficiency in drainage facilities and help reduce heavy loss caused by the below the mark drainage system in the rainy season.