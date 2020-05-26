LCCI calls for recreational parks’ reopening

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to reopen the recreational parks as lockdown has put their survival at stake.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that recreational parks are an important part of tourism industry of Pakistan.

Govt has closed down all recreational parks to control spread of coronavirus. Since the lockdown started, investor related to recreational parks are suffering, spending a lot but earning nothing.

They said that government has taken good decision to open businesses throughout the country. Recreational parks should also be allowed to open as investors have invested billions of rupees and playing a proactive role in promotion of tourism industry.

They said that recreational parks are one of local community attractions for physical activities and relieve stress after hard work.

They said that recreational parks contribute not only to physical activities but also the social wellbeing of their community, enhance property value and contribute to health.