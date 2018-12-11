LCCI calls for easy start of business

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The LCCI President Almas Huyder has called for making easy start of business, to improve Pakistan’s ranking in ease of doing business index.

“We would have to come at par with the developed nations to strengthen our economy”, the LCCI President Almas Hyder said in a statement here on Monday. He said that government would have to separate registering a company from regulating the company. He said that starting business in Pakistan is a hefty task and one of the major reasons behind economic woes of Pakistan. He said that ease of doing business in Pakistan is below average with the international ranking of 136th. Singapore topped in this ranking from 2007 to 2016 while New Zealand is topper since 2017. Exports of Singapore jumped to $ 396.8 billion in 2017 from $ 338 billion in 2016. Likewise, exports of New Zealand, which has population of around 4.5 million people, jumped to $ 37.35 billion in 2017 from 33.61 billion in 2016.

The LCCI President said that Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Bank, Tax Facilitation Center of the Regional Tax Offices, Federal Board of Revenue, Excise & Taxation Department of the District, Punjab Employees Social Security Institution and Labor Department of Punjab involved in starting a business as compared to New Zealand where only Companies Office is doing all of this. He said that international indexes are very important for any economy as these encourage or discourage the international community for establishing trade and investment relations therefore Pakistan would have to improve its economic rankings.

While giving an analysis of Pakistan’s international rankings, Almas Hyder said that Pakistan was at 142 position in starting business index, 141 in dealing with construction permits, 167 in getting electricity, 170 in registering property, 105 in getting credit, 172 in paying taxes, 171 in trading across borders, 156 in enforcing contracts and at 82 in resolving insolvency. Almas Hyder suggested that a company office in Pakistan should be formed for incorporation of new companies. Registering a company should be separated from regulating the company.

Share on: WhatsApp