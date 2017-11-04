LCCI appreciates PM, Advisor for facilitating business community

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Friday appreciated the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his Special Assistant Haroon Akhter for siding with business community demands regarding simplified tax system and end to harassment of the businessmen.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid and Vice President Zeshan Khalil said that a simplified tax form and end to harassment of the business community were longstanding demands of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry which have been acknowledged by the Prime Minister.

“In this regard, we had several meetings with the top hierarchy of the present regime including Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Revenue Haroon Akhter and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tariq Mehmood Pasha besides highlighting issues of cumbersome taxation system and harassment amongst the business community by the tax officials”, the LCCI office bearers added.

They said that this move by the Premier of Pakistan wil give a good message to the business community that is backbone of the economy and is in deep trouble because trouble-making taxation system, miuse of discretionary powers by the tax officials, Regulatory duty on various imports, withholding tax on banking transactions and double taxation. They hoped that Prime Minister will take notice of these issues.

The LCCI office-bearers said that solution of these issues is a must to give notable expansion to the tax net and to enhance the tax to GDP ratio that is around eleven percenet as compared to 30 to 40 percent ratio in the developed countries.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said there was an urgent need to reform the taxation system by engaging all the stakeholders. He urged the government to withdraw withholding tax on bank transactions, citing that it would give a big relief to the business community.

He also called to remove the double taxation system that is hampering the trade and economic activities in the country.

The LCCI President said that the government must put in place more effective measures to weed out the menace of smuggling and under-invoicing, besides bringing the untaxed sectors/businesses into tax net.