LCBDDA strengthens business ties with stakeholders

Lahore Central Business District Development Authority, (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab, (CBD Punjab) hosted a meetup in the honour of the business investors, developers and industry thought leaders in association with Ministry of Housing, Urban Development, Public Health and Engineering to strengthen the business relations and ties with existing & potential investors at CBD Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister, Mr. Mian Aslam Iqbal graced the event as Chief Guest. The event was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of LCBDDA – Mr. Imran Amin, COO LCBDDA – Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Mr. Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed – Minister for Local Government & Community Development, Mr. Ahmed Javed Qazi – Secretary Industries, Commerce & Skill Development, Mr. Asif Jah – Chairman PBIT, senior representation of the business community, other government officials, foreign diplomats, real estate developers & industry thought leaders along with directorate heads of LCBDDA.

While addressing the event Senior Provincial Minister Punjab, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that “The province of Punjab, has a pivotal role in the development of Pakistan. Our core focus is to provide a comprehensive business environment all across the province to attract more and more investment in Punjab. A business hub like CBD Punjab has its own unique significance in the development of the province.

The project is fully supported by the Government of Punjab and we believe that this project will take Pakistan to new heights”.

He further added that “the authority has achieved great milestones in a short time span which is the reason that we have expanded its jurisdiction all over Punjab”. He requested the investors to come forward and start their projects in CBD Punjab. Imran Amin, Chief Executive Officer of LCBDDA briefed about ongoing and future projects of CBD Punjab. He stated that “CBD Punjab is a celebrated success, and it is only due to the trust of the business community. We have already achieved our first-year target and have aimed higher for the upcoming year.

The expansion of CBD Punjab to all over the province is the trust of the Punjab Government in the authority. This expansion will give new heights to the development pace of Punjab”.