LBISE Chairman for solution of problems faced by office visitors

Chairman Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore Prof. Ch. Muhammad Ismail has directed to all possible steps to solve the problems of the people visiting the Board office so that their educational journey could be continued without any hindrance.

He issued the directives while presiding over a review meeting at the Committee Room of Lahore Board on Tuesday. Secretary Lahore Board Dr. Rehana Ilyas, Controller (Exam) Prof. Muhammad Nasir Jamil and others attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed different departmental matters in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Ch. Muhammad Ismail said that all the visitors including representatives of educational institutions, students and their parents should be treated properly and their educational issues relating to the Lahore Board should be addressed promptly.

It is sanguine that Lahore Board is the largest examination-conducting body of the province which holds the exams according to schedule and results are also announced according to the given time-frame.

The board has also introduced different reforms to improve the service-delivery mechanism and information technology has been dexterously used for ensuring transparency and efficiency, he added.

The meeting was told that all the educational certificates of matric and intermediate examinations up to 2016 have been dispatched to respective institutions and candidates. The payment of dues of different people associated with the examination system has also been made by the Lahore Board. Along with it, the verification of educational certificates sent by different organizations is regularly done by the Lahore Board.

The chairman BISE Lahore said that doors of his office as well as other officers are always opened for the applicants to solve the problems of the students.—INP

