LB system to be strengthened further

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has said that the local bodies system in the province will be strengthen further to resolve problems of the people on priority basis.

The Chief Minister stated this while presiding over a high level meeting held in Peshawar on Sunday. Mahmood Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to provide basic facilities to the people of province at their door steps. The meeting was briefed that the Election Commission will start the delimitation process for local government in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from April this year.

