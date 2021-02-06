LB polls to cost Rs18b: ECP

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The price for locals government election is much larger than for national and provincial assembly elections as it costs Rs18 billion in total, the ECP secretary said on Saturday.

He was briefing a meeting on the LG polls. He said the number of local body constituencies in Punjab is 25,000 and is 4,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

About 200 million ballot papers will have to be printed in Punjab and 100 million in KP. The number of ballot papers needed will be four times more than the general election.

The ECP secretary said overall the LG polls would cost Rs18 billion, while it could take three months to procure election materials under the Papers Rules.