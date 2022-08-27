Lazio ended the unbeaten run of Inter Milan in Serie A after just two games to go top of the Serie A after the first heavyweight clash of the season.

Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto and Pedro scored in the 3-1 win at home while Lautaro Martinez found the net for the visitors who dropped their first points of the season.

Lazio wasted little time in getting a foothold in the game and almost went ahead early but Ciro Immobile’s first-time shot went just wide of the right post. The Lazio captain had another opportunity in the 37th minute but his strike was cleared by Samir Handanovic.

Felipe Anderson finally broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 40th minute, heading in after the Brazilian was perfectly set up in the box with a cross by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Handanovic kept Inter in the game after the break by once again denying Immobile, who scored the most goals (27) during the 2021-22 Serie A season, at the near post.

Their wastefulness proved costly as Martinez levelled the scores in the 51st minute after being set up by Denzel Dumfries. The defender then almost put his side ahead but his attempted header was tipped over the bar by Ivan Provedel.

With time running out substitute Luis Alberto took matters into his own hands to unleash a sublime strike from distance in the 75th to put his side ahead before Spanish international Pedro added another goal in the 86th minute to complete the scoreline.

With the win over Inter Milan, Lazio goes top of the Serie A table for the time being while the Milan side slips to fourth. Having not looked their assured self since the opening day, Inter will look to bounce back against Cremonese while Lazio travels to Sampdoria.