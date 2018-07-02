Layari Riot: Rioters identified after registering FIR

KARACHI : Identification of people who pelted stones at electoral rally of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was confirmed through CCTV footage on Monday after a first information report (FIR) was filed Sunday night against 400-450 unidentified persons, including 13 locals, for rioting in the city.

According to SSP city, the people who pelted stones at Bilawal Bhutto’s rally have been identified thought CC TV footage while they managed to flee from the city to other places on the fear of arrest.

SSP said that they committed crime therefore they would be arrested at any cost as there are no made any arrest yet while police continued raids at their houses for their arrest.

Earlier in the day, water-deprived citizens in Lyari’s Bihar Colony pelted stones at the PPP leader, with some disgruntled protesters resorting to vandalism and one of the rioter’s sticks breaking the windscreen of a vehicle in the caravan.

The residents stopped his rally, chanting slogans against him. Bilawal’s motorcade was halted as his car started to heat up and was later forced to change the route of his electoral rally.

Following the incident, he took to Twitter to talk about what had happened and how rioting and disturbing the metropolis’ peace could not be termed “protest”.

“Stone-pelting is not a protest. When a person throws stones at another, they should be called rioters instead of protesters,” Bilawal wrote, asking: “Should this continue, would using guns be called protesting as well?”

