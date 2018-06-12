Layalat al-Qadr is special spiritually and with regards to Pakistan both; says Shehbaz

Lahore: This sacred night is special spiritually and with regards to Pakistan both. Allah Almighty has created man and provided resources for fulfillment of his spiritual and physical needs. One of the occasions that Allah Almighty has endowed upon the humanity to understand the meanings of spirituality is the month of Ramzan that ensures the conducive environment for fostering the deep feeling of brotherhood, sacrifice and charity. One of the most blessed nights that Allah Almighty has gifted to the Muslims is Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Power and Faith, that enjoys the status of the most desired and wanted nocturnal moments for bowing before Allah Almighty.

Pakistanis believe their homeland is Blessed by the Almighty since the birth of Pakistan on August 14, 1947, coincided with 27th Ramadan, Laylat Ul Qadr, making our dawn of freedom more auspicious.

This sacred night is not only a special moment for religious purification, it is also a moment for great festivity among the Muslim Umma. The people rush to mosques in great numbers to offer their night-long worship and financially marginalized segments of society are provided opportunities to enjoy the happiness of life. Generosity is at its height and there is a spirit of sharing and giving, exemplified by tolerance, peace, harmony and inclusiveness, which are the essence of our great religion.

On this sacred occasion, I congratulate all Muslims who have been endowed with Laylat al-Qadr. Let us pray for God’s forgiveness and peace and prosperity of Pakistan.